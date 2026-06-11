GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of soccer fans from across Michigan gathered at Studio Park in Grand Rapids Thursday for the official West Michigan World Cup watch party for Mexico's game against South Africa. The watch party was sanctioned by the Mexican Consulate of Detroit on behalf of the Mexican government.

Fans arrived more than an hour before the game started, filling the downtown venue with flags, jerseys, and excitement.

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Jamie Martinez traveled from Lansing specifically for the event, saying this was where he wanted to be to watch his favorite team.

"When I hear about Grand Rapids doing this, I was just excited to be around people, you know, celebrating, and especially watching the World Cup," Martinez said.

For Martinez, the gathering was about more than just the game.

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"It feels really, really, really nice. We need more events like this to get our culture and people together, and I feel it is incredible," Martinez said.

He added that soccer has a unique power to bring communities together regardless of what is happening in the world.

Michigan soccer fans pack Grand Rapids for World Cup watch party

"In the end, it's just about having fun, just to enjoy the moment (and) experience. It's one of the things I love about soccer, it reunites people no matter what's going on around the world. Soccer always unites people," Martinez said.

The watch party also gave old friends a chance to meet up once again. Juan Ramirez attended Thursday's event with a group of friends, sporting a 2018 jersey and a flag.

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"There's a lot of excitement. See, everybody excited for it. That makes me excited. I came all the way over here. I was hoping for a big crowd. It looks like a big crowd. So, I'm just glad a bunch of people showed up," Ramirez said.

Both fans said they are hopeful this tournament will be the one their team finally wins.

"I'm hoping that we got it this year. It's been a lot. I watched so much, so many of the games, so much heartbreak, and I just hope that this is our year," Martinez said.

Team USA's first match is Friday, on FOX 17.

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