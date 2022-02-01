Michigan nurse charged after tampering with consumer products

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One Michigan resident, 46-year-old Alison Marshall of Sturgis, has been charged with tampering with a consumer product by a federal grand jury.

According to the indictment Marshall meddled with bottles of fentanyl by removing it from the vials with a syringe before replacing it with another liquid with the knowledge that the diluted fentanyl was to be dispensed to patients.

If convicted Marshall a federal district court judge will determine the sentence United States Attorney Birge announced. The tampering offense is punishable by up to ten years in prison.

The indictment is a charge, not evidence of guilt. Marshall is entitled to a fair trial wherein the government will have to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.