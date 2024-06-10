Michigan-made films vy for your vote in Grand Rapids competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Open Projector Night is June 26!

What’s open projector night? Glad you asked.

It’s a partnership between Wealthy Theater and the Grand Rapids Film Society supporting local filmmakers and great night out!

They’ve pulled together 85 minutes of stories by Michigan artists over 9 short films for you to enjoy, breakdown with the filmmakers, and vote on.

FEATURED FILMS

Kailey Barker, “This is a Training Video”

Tanner Hamilton, “ARBOR:MORPHIC”

Miguel Angel Hernandez, “Higher Way”

Caleb LaClear, “No Loitering, Please”

Nik Liguori, “Swimmer”

Colleen Randolph, “Buried Angels”

Patrice Scott, “Songs from the Sky”

Jaden Stroud, “Joan Witch: Hell Hath No Fury”

Cora Van Houwelingen, “Counseling”

And remember, this is a competition—First prize nabs an all-access membership to the Grand Rapids Community Media Center (GRCMC), opening doors to equipment, guidance, resources, and more to bring their creations to life! They also get passes to Wealthy Theater, $100, a social media glow-up, and a special screening of their film before Wealthy Theater’s Tuesday night movie screening.

The audience determines the winner after a Q&A with the creators, so grab a ballot before taking your seat!

Tickets are $8— Students and Wealthy Theater/GRCMC members get discounted pricing. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7!

