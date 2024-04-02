Watch Now
Michigan immigrants, allies hold pro-immigrant rally amid Trump visit to GR

Before Trump spoke Tuesday, Movimiento Cosecha GR — an immigrant-led group — held a rally in Rosa Parks Circle. One organizer tells us their goal is to show the community the value of their contributions and that the actions of one person do not represent the whole community.
Posted at 5:34 PM, Apr 02, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan immigrants and their allies held a pro-immigrant rally Tuesday afternoon amid Former President Donald Trump’s visit to West Michigan.

The former president’s visit to Grand Rapids comes on the heels of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia’s death.

Movimiento Cosecha GR — a nonviolent movement fighting for permanent protection, dignity and respect for all immigrants, according to its website — says there simply is no place for anti-immigrant rhetoric in West Michigan.

“We feel bad about the tragedy that happened to Ruby Garcia, one of our community members. She is dead because of domestic violence. It’s important for us to be here because a tragedy in our community is not who we represent as immigrants,” Movimiento Cosecha GR Community Organizer Gema Lowe said.

The organization added in a press release, that Ruby Garcia was “a young victim of domestic violence allegedly at the hands of her immigrant partner, [which] does not reflect the true spirit of the thousands of immigrants in Michigan or the millions [around] the United States.”

Movimiento Cosecha GR held the rally at Rosa Parks Circle.

