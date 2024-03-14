‘Mentoring is essential’: Boys & Girls Club on importance of youth mentorship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Experts say peer-to-peer interaction can go a long way, but also, it’s important for every child to have someone whom they can look up to – that’s where mentorship comes in.

FOX 17 talked with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth Thursday to learn more about the impact adults are having on the kids in the program.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids says 85 percent of high school-aged kids in the club have an adult they feel comfortable talking to.

Additionally, 90 percent say they can talk to an adult if they have a problem, and 94 percent say the adults at the club believe they will be a success, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids data also shows 88 percent of the kids say adults encourage them to try something different, while 93 percent say they are encouraged to do their best.

Studies show that mentored youth are more likely to graduate high school, attend college and have successful careers because a caring relationship with an adult can help to keep them on the right track.

“Mentoring is essential. Every youth needs a mentor,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth CEO Patrick Placzkowski said. “We provide opportunities, like basketball, arts, activities, mentoring around schoolwork and possible careers, and even checking in with kids every single day to see how they’re doing, see where they’re at in life and do the best we can to help them every single day.”

The nonprofit says it’s always looking for extra hands to help kids with homework, group activities and more.

