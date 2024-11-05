Members of local church aim to remain united on eve of Election Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the eve of Election Day, the members of First United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids came together, not as Republicans or Democrats but as a church body searching for something they believe our country desperately needs: peace.

“I know you're not going to likely change anybody's votes at this point; all you can do is search for inner peace in a service like this,” church member Kurt Kimball said.

Fellow church member Kris Faasse adds that the desire of the church is “to come together as a Christian community and just pray about our country and the election.”

In a candlelit evening of prayer and song, the goal at First United Methodist Church was to set aside politics and come together as people.

“One of the best ways I can deal with the anxiety is to come together with my community and just turn it over to God,” Faasse said.

Faassee explains that uniting as Christians is much bigger than political affiliation.

Audrey Kawel, director of Faith Development and Children's Ministry at First United Methodist Church, says the church felt the need to provide a space to simply slow down.

“It became very clear that we would need space to be slow and to sing and to pray together in a very non-partisan way,” Kawel said.

Approaching the finish line of the election, Kawel believes now is the time to take a deep breath.

“After the election on Wednesday morning, the sun is going to rise as it always does,” Kawel said.

First United Methodist Church welcomes all, no matter their side of the isle.

“We don't ask about their political affiliation," Kawel said. "We're only focused on following Jesus and doing what we've been called to do.”

Now, the members of this church are determined to first remain united.

Kimball said, “If we can walk away after this service with a sense of calm and a sense of peace for what lies ahead, it'll be well worth the investment of our time.”

Tuesday morning, polls open at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m.

