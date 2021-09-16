Watch
Mel Trotter's 2021 Season of Hope event to be held virtually

Posted at 4:43 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 16:43:34-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries’ annual Season of Hope event will be held virtually this year, the nonprofit has informed us.

We’re told the event will take place Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Paula Jauch, a local bestselling author who will spotlight hopeful stories expressed by Mel Trotter’s guests.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to move our Season of Hope celebration from an in-person to online event,” says Chief Advancement Officer Beth Fisher. “Our number one priority is to do our part in keeping our community safe.”

Tickets are available here.

Mel Trotter says a link will be sent to attendees on the week of the event.

