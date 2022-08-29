Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Mel Trotter: Your coat donation could save a life this fall

Mel Trotter Ministries Coat Drive Starts Sept. 1st
Posted at 10:59 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 10:59:53-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries starts their annual coat drive September 1st.

This year they've partnered with Mercantile Bank and Curtis Cleaners to provide several convenient drop-off locations:

  • Mercantile Bank, 310 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids
  • Mercantile Bank, 3156 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids
  • Mercantile Bank, 4737 Cascade Rd SE
  • Mercantile Bank 4613 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids
  • Mercantile Bank, 5610 Byron Center Ave SW, Grand Rapids
  • Curtis Cleaners, 450 Michigan Street, Grand Rapids
  • Curtis Cleaners, 1410 West Main, Lowell

You can also bring gently-used gear to Mel Trotter's ArtPrize installation A Walk in Their Shoes— being shown at Mel Trotter Park.

Coats for men, women, and kids of all sizes will then be handed out— for free— in October to those who need them.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book