Mel Trotter to host Art & Experience Auction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On April 18 Mel Trotter Ministries invites you to the Goei Center in Grand Rapids.

The largest provider of services for those experiencing homelessness in West Michigan is hosting their annual fundraiser; the Art & Experiences Auction.

Art by Mel Trotter guests or donated by local artists will be up for auction along with experiences from around Grand Rapids like vacation rentals, private chef experiences, and spa packages from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This is always one of our favorite events of the year because it’s so personal and rewarding for the artists and our community supporters,” said Adrienne Goodstal, President of Mel Trotter Ministries. The pieces are part of the Art Ministry program, and proceeds will support efforts to give guests a creative outlet, express themselves, and navigate personal hardships.

“Art has a way of connecting people and the benefit of this event is that the connection leads to contributions that support our programs," Goodstal explained. "For some of our guests, the art program provides a therapeutic outlet that brings joy and a sense of purpose during their journey back to independence.”

Please register in advance. The silent auction for some of the items and experiences starts April 11.