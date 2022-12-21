Mel Trotter Ministries spreads holiday cheer to all with free Christmas meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries hosted its yearly Christmas luncheon for those experiencing hunger and homelessness on Wednesday.

The local nonprofit served its free holiday meal to the public, making sure each and every West Michigander got a Christmas dinner this year.

"Everything for a month before Christmas is a reminder of what they don't have, right? Everyone's excited about gifts and presents and time with family and sitting around a fire or something like that. And it can be really hard for those that we serve because they don't have any of that and they're constantly reminded," said Dennis Van Kampen, president and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries.

Those who attended got to enjoy all of the holiday favorites like ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and dessert.

Guests also received gifts like hats, gloves, and sweatshirts, and were offered the opportunity to watch a Christmas movie.

"I can't think of many things worse on Earth than living on the streets, maybe suffering mental illness, and being at risk to freeze to death. So, we're going to do everything we can to play our role in the community at making sure that people are safe," explained Van Kampen.

This weekend the nonprofit says they'll talk to those living in encampments and encourage them to sleep in their shelters.

They're also increasing their capacity, offering more than 600 beds, overflowing into their cafeteria and chapel.

