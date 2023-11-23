Mel Trotter holds annual Thanksgiving meal for people in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DeVos Place was transformed into a giant dining room Thursday afternoon to offer Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

The meal was prepared by Mel Trotter Ministries for the annual Thanksgiving Day tradition. It was held from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

The Grand Rapids homeless shelter partnered with The Gilmore Collection and ten local restaurants to give back for the holidays.

Organizers also distributed free coats obtained through their annual drive.

More than 500 people volunteered their time to ensure the event ran smoothly. CEO Dennis Van Kampen was one of them.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year, because this is our entire community coming together, and making sure that everyone has not only a great Thanksgiving meal but they also have community and somebody to enjoy it with,” Van Kampen says.

Thursday’s event is Dennis’s last with Mel Trotter before he assumes the role of CEO at Denver Rescue Mission.

Dennis says he’s humbled by the time he spent with the Grand Rapids nonprofit, adding he looks forward to what they accomplish in the future.

