31st annual GRPS Turkey Trot hits the pavement on Thanksgiving Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 31st annual Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot presented by Blue Care Network hit the pavement on Thanksgiving Day.

It's a tradition for many families to get some exercise before lunch or dinner later in the day.

According to the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation website, the event has become one of the largest Thanksgiving Day experiences in West Michigan.

The family-friendly Turkey Trot directly benefits student athletes at Grand Rapids Public Schools and gives them the opportunity to participate in sports. Co-race director Holly Visser told FOX 17 without the fundraising event, pay-to-play would prevent at least half of the already participating students from playing.

This year, the event will see over 5,700 runners participate — the most to date. Funds raised have already surpassed $100,000.

Registration and packet pickup opened at 6:30 a.m. The morning begins at 8:10 a.m. with the LMCU Mini Trot, a fun run for children 12 and under, followed by My Team Triumph and the 5K Community run/walk at 8:30 a.m.

The start line is located in front of the Van Andel Arena on West Fulton Street with the finish line on Ottawa Avenue at Weston. Race route includes:

