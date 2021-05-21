Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announces ticket sale dates for concert series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced on Friday additional dates and information for its summer concert series.

Artist lineup, dates and prices for the “Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens’ will be announced by June 14, according to a news release.

The concert series is scheduled to take place in July, August and September.

Members of Meijer Gardens will have first dibs on purchasing tickets during a two-week, members-only presale that will begin on June 26 at 9 a.m.

During the presale, members will receive a $5 discount per ticket.

Public ticket sales will begin on July 10 at 9 a.m.