Meijer donating 5k turkeys to West Michigan families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer partnered up with YMCA of Grand Rapids, Feeding America West Michigan and the West Michigan Whitecaps to donate almost 6,000 turkeys to residents in need Wednesday morning.

The turkeys were distributed to area families in the parking lot of LMCU Ballpark.

It was among several events that will encompass more than $1 million of food relief for local food banks across the Midwest, according to a news release.

Turkeys were placed directly in vehicles to help ensure COVID-19 safety protocols were followed.

Whatever food supplies not claimed during the event are being donating to Feeding America West Michigan.

The event goes until 3 p.m. Wednesday.