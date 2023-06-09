Meet Salt and Pepper! John Ball Zoo adds 2 Shetland sheep

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Salt and Pepper, the newest additions to John Ball Zoo (JBZ)!

Zoo officials say Salt and Pepper are both male Shetland sheep that arrived from Windswept Farms in Holland. They were just born in February!

We’re told Shetland sheep were listed as endangered in 1977 but have since flourished as a species. They are now listed as a recovering species.

Patrons are invited to stop by Red’s Hobby Farm to meet the new sheep during their next visit to JBZ.

READ MORE: John Ball Zoo shares tips for Gardening for Wildlife Month

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube