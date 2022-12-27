Watch Now
MDOT sign damaged on Grand Rapids overpass, part of US-131 closed

Posted at 10:42 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 11:08:17-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State troopers are working to help the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) repair a sign that had been damaged by a vehicle in Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the sign is located on the Wealthy Street overpass.

The sign was likely hit by a tall vehicle with a layer of snow on its top, authorities speculate.

We’re told the northbound lane on US-131 is closed, as is the Cherry Street exit and the on-ramp on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

