MDOT: Ramps between I-196 and US-131 are back open after crash damage

Michigan State Police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back open!

MDOT reports that the ramp from WB I-196 to SB-131 and the ramp from NB US-131 to EB I-196 are both back open.

The closure began back on Dec. 2 when a semi-truck carrying 14,000 lbs. of pea gravel drifted into the westbound-to-southbound US-131 ramp, crashed, and was wedged under the ramp structure. The driver had minor injuries, and no other cars were involved.

This is a temporary fix to the area, and ahead of schedule. The original estimate was early January. However, a full fix won't be in place until the end of April still, and still appears on the MiDrive map.

