I-196 West ramp to US-131 won't reopen until April 30 after loaded semi crash

WXMI/Jim Sutton
The ramp from westbound I-196 to southbound US-131 sits closed after a semi loaded with gravel hit the overpass on December 2, 2025.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ramp from westbound I-196 to southbound US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids will be closed through April 30, 2026 after a semi truck loaded with gravel hit the elevated ramp on Tuesday morning, said the Michigan Department of Transportation.

A semi-truck crash carrying approximately 140,000 pounds of pea gravel lost control while headed south on US-131 and hit the ramp. The damage forced a full structural inspection, which resulted in the months-long closure of the ramp.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when the truck was traveling south on US-131 in the center lanes. According to Michigan State Police, the truck's front end began to pitch left, and when the driver tried to correct it, the truck drifted into the westbound-to-southbound US-131 ramp.

The truck became partially wedged under the ramp structure. It took about an hour to get the truck driver out. The driver suffered minor injuries. No other cars were involved in the crash.

The crash forced the closure of southbound US-131 near I-196 for hours while crews responded to the scene. This portion reopened around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's MiDrive map says the total ramp closure is slated to end on April 30, 2026. It says the detour is to travel westbound on I-196, exit at Lane Avenue, then get back on I-196 eastbound before taking the ramp to southbound US-131.

