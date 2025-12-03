I-196 West ramp to US-131 won't reopen until April 30 after loaded semi crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ramp from westbound I-196 to southbound US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids will be closed through April 30, 2026 after a semi truck loaded with gravel hit the elevated ramp on Tuesday morning, said the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The ramp from westbound I-196 to southbound US-131 is closed for bridge repair through April 30. Alternate route- Exit at Lane Ave, head south (left) on Lane Ave, east (left) on First St to EB I-196 to southbound US-131.

A semi-truck crash carrying approximately 140,000 pounds of pea gravel lost control while headed south on US-131 and hit the ramp. The damage forced a full structural inspection, which resulted in the months-long closure of the ramp.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when the truck was traveling south on US-131 in the center lanes. According to Michigan State Police, the truck's front end began to pitch left, and when the driver tried to correct it, the truck drifted into the westbound-to-southbound US-131 ramp.

The truck became partially wedged under the ramp structure. It took about an hour to get the truck driver out. The driver suffered minor injuries. No other cars were involved in the crash.

Multiple troopers and Motor Carrier Officers were dispatched to a semi-truck hauling approximately 140,000 lbs. of pea gravel and sand that flipped in the S-curves of 131.



The crash forced the closure of southbound US-131 near I-196 for hours while crews responded to the scene. This portion reopened around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's MiDrive map says the total ramp closure is slated to end on April 30, 2026. It says the detour is to travel westbound on I-196, exit at Lane Avenue, then get back on I-196 eastbound before taking the ramp to southbound US-131.

