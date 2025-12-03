Semi-truck crash in Grand Rapids closes US-131 on-ramp 'indefinitely,' state police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A semi-truck crash on southbound US-131 in Grand Rapids has forced the closure of an on-ramp while officials conduct a full structural inspection.

The ramp from westbound I-196 to southbound US-131 remains closed following Tuesday morning's crash involving a semi-truck carrying approximately 140,000 pounds of pea gravel.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when the truck was traveling south on US-131 in the center lanes. According to Michigan State Police, the truck's front end began to pitch left, and when the driver tried to correct it, the truck drifted into the westbound-to-southbound US-131 ramp.

The truck became partially wedged under the ramp structure. It took about an hour to get the truck driver out. The driver suffered minor injuries. No other cars were involved in the crash.

Traffic Crash:

12/2 at 11:00 a.m.



Synopsis:

Multiple troopers and Motor Carrier Officers were dispatched to a semi-truck hauling approximately 140,000 lbs. of pea gravel and sand that flipped in the S-curves of 131.



The truck was southbound in the center lanes when the front… pic.twitter.com/uCM2fMJ9wS — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) December 3, 2025

The crash forced the closure of southbound US-131 near I-196 for hours while crews responded to the scene. MSP says this portion of the highway will remain closed until approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.

However, the ramp from westbound I-196 to southbound US-131 will remain closed until further notice, pending the outcome of a full structural inspection.

The state's MiDrive map says the total ramp closure is slated to end on April 30, 2026. It says the detour is to travel westbound on I-196, then exit at Lane Avenue.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube