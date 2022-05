GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A McDonald’s employee in Grand Rapids is accused of taking a photograph of a customer’s credit card.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the employee worked at the Leonard Street branch.

Police say a customer observed the incident. We're told an investigation revealed evidence that substantiated the claim.

GRPD says the juvenile suspect has since been arrested and charged for allegedly possessing a financial transaction device. No one else was charged.

