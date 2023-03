GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will give her eighth State of the City address next week.

The city says Mayor Bliss will highlight the achievements made in Grand Rapids over the past year and offer her vision for the city’s future on Tuesday, March 21.

The event is scheduled to be live streamed from the mayor’s Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.

