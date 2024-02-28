Mayor Bliss endorses LaGrand to fill her shoes, lead city of GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss officially endorsed David LaGrand Tuesday to take over as the city's mayor when her term is up.

Mayor Bliss said the following in a Facebook post:

"I'm endorsing David LaGrand for mayor because of his proven track record in promoting environmental sustainability, his commitment to enhancing public safety and his dedication to fostering inclusive community engagement and economic development.

"His experience and vision for the city align with my priorities and commitment in creating a brighter, more equitable future for all."

Many other local leaders have also endorsed LaGrand, including Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young and State Representatives Rachel Hood, Carol Glanville and Phil Skaggs, according to LaGrand's campaign website.

LaGrand previously served as a state representative for Michigan's 75th district, from 2016 to 2023, and served as a Grand Rapids city commissioner between 2007 and 2010.

The 2024 Grand Rapids mayoral election will take place on November 5, 2024.

