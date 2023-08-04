‘Maybe he was having a bad day’: Business wants answers after customer defecates in store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A business in Grand Rapids needs your help finding the man employees say was caught on camera going to the bathroom right in the middle of the store.

It happened at Wally’s Treasures Mall on 28th Street.

The business, which is comprised of vendors selling antiques, collectibles and crafts, tells FOX 17 that they asked the man to leave his backpack up front with them per store policy.

They say the man didn’t make a big deal about it, left his bag up front and went upstairs; however, not too long before taking off, they say he left something disturbing behind.

“He came upstairs here, to the upper floor here. Really wasn’t looking at the booths. He went up here behind me on my left side here, one around the corner, dropped his pants and he went to the bathroom on the floor, quickly pulled his pants up, adjusted a shirt, went up front,” Co-Owner and Mall Director Ben Herbst recalled. “He was smirking. He was laughing, and basically, he just grabbed his backpack and left.”

Wally’s posted the photos on its Facebook page with the hopes of finding the man.

“It was blatantly done. We don’t know if he’s just having a bad day or if that’s just how [he] feels about business, but it’s not good for our community of vendors here and our business that we’re trying to do,” Herbst added. “Unfortunately, another customer came by probably about eight to ten minutes later and let us know.”

FOX 17 reached out to the Grand Rapids Police Department which says it has been in contact with the business and is looking into the situation.

Wally’s wants to stress that when it comes to the bag policy, its employees do not look through anyone’s belongings, they simply keep them up front until the customers are ready to leave.

If you the know the man in the photos, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380.

