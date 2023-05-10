Mastodon bones going on display at GRPM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After months of waiting, the mastodon bones discovered in West Michigan will soon be on display.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced the opening of two new exhibits: "Ice Age: Michigan's Frozen Secrets" and "Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact.

The exhibits will open up Saturday, May 20.

In August, Kent County road workers stumbled upon the mastodon bones near 22 Mile Road on the Clapp family's property.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Archaeologists later learned that the animal likely died at just ten years old.

Last fall, GRPM took FOX 17 behind the scenes, showcasing how the museum got these bones ready for display.

INSIDE LOOK: Museum's efforts to preserve mastodon bones found in Kent County

An expert adds that it takes several months of slow drying to prepare these bones for people to enjoy.

FOX 17

An expert adds that it takes several months of slow drying to prepare these bones for people to enjoy.

A spokesperson with GRPM adds you can expect to see a selection of mastodon bones from this amazing discovery on display in "Ice: Age: Michigan's Frozen Secrets." They add that the rest of the bones are still going through the drying process.

FOX 17

"'Ice Age: Michigan's Frozen Secrets' and 'Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact' are two incredibly unique and exciting exhibits that we are thrilled to bring to our community," said Dustin Tyler, VP of Marketing & PR at GRPM. "We believe both exhibits will provide visitors with unforgettable educational experiences and inspire curiosity about Michigan's history and the impact of snow on our environment."

TAKING YOU BACK: The history of mastodons in Michigan

The museum explains that this exhibit will give visitors an immersive experience.

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry developed the "Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact" exhibit .

People who stop by this exhibit can expect to explore how this weather phenomenon affects our lives.

"Exhibitions are an essential part of climate communication in museums, and we hope this one will inspire, educate and support communities to succeed in climate action planning," said Erin Graham, OMSI President and CEO.

The exhibits will be on display until Sunday, September 3.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube