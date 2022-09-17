Mason County hit-and-run victim is critical at Grand Rapids hospital

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A Mason County motorcycle rider was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning and is now hospitalized in Grand Rapids.

At 2:04 a.m. Saturday, Michigan State Police Hart Post troopers responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries on Pere Marquette Highway north of Iris Road in Mason County's Pere Marquette Township. The investigation revealed that a 2005 Honda motorcycle had been struck in the rear by a 2019 Hyundai Accent while both vehicles were southbound on Pere Marquette Highway. The Hyundai then fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was a 49-year-old man from Ludington who was critically injured. He had not been wearing a helmet and was transported by Life EMS ambulance to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and then was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where no condition report was available later Saturday.

As additional medical personnel responded to the scene, the Pere Marquette Township fire chief located the Hyundai on Pere Marquette Highway near Inman Road, about a half mile from the crash scene. The vehicle was found stalled in the southbound lane with disabling damage.

Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to that scene and arrested the Hyundai's driver — a 35-year-old man from Gatlinburg, Tenn. — for operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and hit-and-run causing serious injury.

Troopers said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Portions of Pere Marquette Highway were closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated.

MSP troopers were assisted by the Michigan State Police Drug Recognition Expert, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Crash Reconstruction Team, Pere Marquette Township Fire Department, Ludington Fire Department and Life EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police. Any witnesses to the crash who did not speak with police at the scene are being asked to contact the MSP Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.

