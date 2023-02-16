Mary Free Bed to host adaptive yoga class for those with unique abilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed wants to help people find some inner peace.

The rehabilitation center now is offering an adaptive yoga clinic for anyone with cognitive or physical differences.

This weekly yoga class aims to help participants improve strength, balance, mobility and flexibility.

Mary Free Bed says whether someone is an amputee, has cerebral palsy or even suffered a stroke or spinal cord injury, they can benefit from adaptive yoga.

Participants will work mostly from a seated position to decrease back pain.

An experienced and certified yoga instructor will help participants reconnect to their bodies.

The class takes place every Monday from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. and runs from February 20 through March 27.

It’s at the Mary Free Bed Professional Office Building at 350 Lafayette Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Space in the class is still available. To register, click here.

Yoga mats will be available, and volunteers can assist participants throughout the class.

