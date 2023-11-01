Mary Free Bed still accepting applicants for Ms. Wheelchair Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Someone will be crowned Ms. Wheelchair Michigan this weekend. Applications are still open!

Mary Free Bed (MFB), which hosts the competition, says the pageant values advocacy over “beauty.”

Eligible contestants must use a wheelchair or scooter due to disability and be at least 21 and a Michigan/U.S. resident, according to MFB. Former participants who did not win are invited to apply again.

“This is an experience that all women who use a wheelchair should experience,” says State Coordinator Shelly Loose. “Learning and being with other women who understand the struggles you go through is a really important time.”

Connect with Loose to apply by calling 616-540-3774 or emailing michigan@mswheelchairamerica.org.

We’re told Jamie Junior from Detroit won Ms. Wheelchair Michigan last year.

This year’s Ms. Wheelchair Michigan will be held at MFB’s Professional Building on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 2:30–4:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the Crowning Gala, which begins at 4 p.m.

The winner will go on to compete in Ms. Wheelchair America in August.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube