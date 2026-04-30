Mary Free Bed staff ride stationary bikes for 10 hours to promote Gran Fondo cycling event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Staff at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids rode stationary bikes for 10 hours straight in their main lobby to raise awareness for the Gran Fondo cycling event.

The annual ride, set for June 27 in Grand Rapids, is Michigan's largest cycling event. It supports programs at the hospital and has raised more than $140,000 over the last two years.

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