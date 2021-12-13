Mary Free Bed patients move into new $41M facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rehabilitation patients began moving into a new, $41 million Mary Free Bed facility at Covenant Healthcare on Monday.

The 93,000-square-foot hospital was specially designed for rehabilitation, according to a news release.

Bay Region patients will now benefit from:

60 private adult inpatient rooms

Designated areas for complex medical conditions and brain injuries

Specialized therapy gyms on every floor

State-of-the-art outpatient therapy areas

Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics department and fabrication lab

Patients held their own ribbon cuttings before entering their new room.

Anthony Norkus / Mary Free Bed

