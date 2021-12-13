Watch
Mary Free Bed patients move into new $41M facility

Anthony Norkus / Mary Free Bed
Posted at 4:01 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 16:01:06-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rehabilitation patients began moving into a new, $41 million Mary Free Bed facility at Covenant Healthcare on Monday.

The 93,000-square-foot hospital was specially designed for rehabilitation, according to a news release.

Bay Region patients will now benefit from:

  • 60 private adult inpatient rooms 
  • Designated areas for complex medical conditions and brain injuries 
  • Specialized therapy gyms on every floor 
  • State-of-the-art outpatient therapy areas 
  • Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics department and fabrication lab 

Patients held their own ribbon cuttings before entering their new room.

