Mary Free Bed patients move into new $41M facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rehabilitation patients began moving into a new, $41 million Mary Free Bed facility at Covenant Healthcare on Monday.
The 93,000-square-foot hospital was specially designed for rehabilitation, according to a news release.
Bay Region patients will now benefit from:
- 60 private adult inpatient rooms
- Designated areas for complex medical conditions and brain injuries
- Specialized therapy gyms on every floor
- State-of-the-art outpatient therapy areas
- Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics department and fabrication lab
Patients held their own ribbon cuttings before entering their new room.