Mary Free Bed organizes Vegas-themed birthday party for 18-year-old patients

Posted at 4:02 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 16:03:44-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pair of Mary Free Bed patients were treated to a surprise birthday party on Friday!

The Vegas-themed celebration was held in honor of Spencer Cobb and Alyssa Keeler, who both turned 18 this month, according to the Grand Rapids rehabilitation center.

We’re told staff members prepared games, a roulette cake, and donned dealer costumes while other young patients joined in to celebrate.

Various games held at the party included high roller, spin to win, “horse racing" and Plinko, Mary Free Bed tells us.

