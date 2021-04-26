Mary Free Bed offers Wheelchair & Adaptive Sports summer program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Right now plenty of youth sports are picking up for the Spring and Summer and Mary Free Bed is making sure young athletes in wheelchairs are not left out by having games adapted just for them.

The Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports (WAS) sampler class through Mary Free Bed is a 6-week class where, on Wednesday evenings kids can try out different sports like tennis, basketball, and softball to see what they might have interest in and they get a little help, from volunteer wheelchair athletes to show them the ropes.

In 2020 more than 11-hundred children and adults participated in Mary Free Bed’s classes clinics and special events, a number they hope keeps growing, as they help more people adapt to their everyday lives and learn more about opportunities available to them.

“You know, I think just kids want to be included, you know, whatever, any restriction or any disability, they just want to be included. So, lets the idea be inclusive and aware of different obstacles” Jeovani Pantoja, WAS' Sports Coordinator said.

There are still some spots available for the sports sampler class which runs through May 19.

The classes are held at the Mary Free Bed YMCA on Burton in Grand Rapids. More information can be found here.