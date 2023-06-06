Watch Now
Mary Free Bed offers tandem cycling program for riders with vision impairments

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 12:53:12-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids rehabilitation center is offering those with blindness or vision loss an opportunity to enjoy cycling!

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation’s (MFB) Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports program now includes tandem bicycles that will allow riders to pair up with captains who will steer and help pedal.

We’re told the new addition to the program will help riders stay active and healthy during warmer months.

Family members are invited to tag along on their own bikes to enjoy rides with their loved ones.

June sessions are still open, according to MFB.

Contact MFB for more information by calling 616-840-8356 or emailing Jeovani.pantoja@maryfreebed.com.

