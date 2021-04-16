Mary Free Bed offers new in-house food and dining service for patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital patients have been enjoying a new menu of nourishing meals tailored to their specific needs thanks to a new in-house food and dining service.

Patients who need rehabilitation sometimes need to stay at the hospital for a long time and the hospital says nutrition is vital to their recovery.

The Mary Free Bed Kitchen & Café features a wealth of healthy offerings that also happen to be tasty, according to a news release Friday.

Kitchen & Café focuses on fresh-from-scratch cooking, a commitment to seasonal ingredients and exceptional customer service.

Its culinary team is led by executive chef Todd Veenstra, whose love of cooking was instilled by his mother when he was young.

A graduate of Grand Rapids Community College’s Culinary School, Veenstra has almost 30 years of experience as a chef.

“I’m excited to be working in the rehabilitation setting, using food and nutrition to aid in recovery,” Veenstra said. “My style is ‘less is more,’ using quality ingredients to make healthy and enjoyable meals.”

Mary Free Bed has partnered with Unidine, a food and dining management services organization with more than 400 facilities throughout the U.S.

The 4,300 square foot dining facility is part of Mary Free Bed’s 20,000 square foot building expansion project that started in December 2019.

Later this spring, Kitchen & Café will also open to staff and visitors for indoor and outdoor dining, along with grab-and-go meals.

