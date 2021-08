GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed is using a new billboard that creatively expresses the feeling of enduring “long days” while recovering from an injury.

The billboard, designed by Extra Credit Projects, uses extensions across the top edge that catch the sun, casting the words “LONGER DAYS” across its face, the rehabilitation center explains.

We’re told the billboard can be found on northbound US-131.

