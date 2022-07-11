Mary Free Bed hosts wheelchair, adaptive tennis tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Athletes from across the country gathered in Grand Rapids for more than 150 tennis matches that aim to include everyone.

“I think wheelchair tennis is a lot harder,” said adaptive tennis player Allison Vandam. “They’re both really fun and it’s a great group of people and learning how to, you know, people who are missing different body parts are able to do the same thing and serve differently and it’s a lot of fun.

Vandam participated in the tournament as an adaptive tennis player. She used to play in a wheelchair, but after getting an amputation and a prosthetic, she now can play standing up in the same tournament with Mary Free Bed.

“What I found as a blessing is to see how hard they work at their craft and how much fun they have and what I really love is the fact that they’re competitive, but they respect each other,” Travis McBride Jr. told FOX 17.

McBride Jr. volunteers his time helping athletes with physical disabilities improve their tennis game.

He says that, as much as he enjoys helping them, they’re really the ones helping him.

“The crazy thing about this, and you’re going to find this funny, is that you think you’re helping them, but really, they’re helping you because they make you stand tougher. The reality of this world,” McBride Jr. added.

The 2022 Midwest Wheelchair Tennis Championship tournament provides an outlet for people who otherwise may not be able to play.

But it’s also an eye-opener to a whole new world of challenges, serving a perspective for anything in life you thought was hard.

“So if you are in a situation where you’re no longer who you thought you were, no. There’s opportunities for you to find out you’re way bigger than what they say you are,” said McBride Jr.

The tournament offers more than $5,000 in prize money.

Mary Free Bed offers more than just tennis. They also have lacrosse, softball and waterskiing available to people with physical disabilities.

For more information, head to their website.

