Mary Free Bed holds retirement paw-ty for beloved therapy dog

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation (MFB) held a retirement paw-ty for its senior therapy dog Wednesday.

The hospital says Vandy is their first therapy dog specializing in animal-assisted intervention (AAI). She graduated from PAWS With A Cause (PAWS) and has helped countless patients with their recoveries for seven years.

"Life-changing work takes place in a hospital, and PAWS facility dogs like Vandy are specially trained to support people during their rehabilitation,” says PAWS With A Cause CEO Michele Suchovsky. “As a PAWS AAI facility dog, Vandy offers both an innovative, engaging element to a patient's physical therapy sessions and emotional support throughout the recovery process. We are so proud of Vandy for being the first of many PAWS Facility Dogs at Mary Free Bed and for the incredible work she's done with hundreds of patients during her time there. This retirement is well-deserved!"

AAI helps patients walk farther or sit up on their own in therapeutic environments, MFB explains. Patients undergoing speech therapy may issue vernal commands, and others may build strength by playing fetch or brushing Vandy.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

We’re told Vandy made more than 1,200 therapy visits in that time, and her paw-sitive impact cannot be overstated.

“Vandy’s role over the past seven years as the first AAI dog at Mary Free Bed has not only helped pave the way for a successful program but has provided support in patients meeting their therapy goals,” says manager of Recreational Therapy, Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports Maria Besta. “It’s always hard to say goodbye to such a beloved member of the team, but her legacy will continue to inspire the program and the many lives she has touched.”

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

MFB tells us its patients won’t be without AAI therapy dogs following Vandy’s departure. Faith, a golden retriever, has served the hospital since 2022 and will continue to bring joy to patients and staff members.

A retirement tea was held Wednesday to celebrate Vandy’s service. She toured the Inpatient Unit beforehand to offer her goodbyes to everyone there.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

