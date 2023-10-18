Mary Free Bed, GRCC offer free tuition for nursing students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed (MFB) is offering to cover tuition for nursing students at Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC)!

The Grand Rapids rehabilitation hospital says the offer is available to students in the school's associate’s degree and Practical Nursing programs who also demonstrate a commitment to work at MFB for at least one year after graduating.

“When our students get help with tuition, they’re able to focus on their education and ultimately are better prepared for the workplace,” says GRCC Nursing Program Director Michelle Richter.

MFB says the scholarship is GRCC’s second one established to boost the area’s pool of nurses. This comes amid a nursing shortage throughout the U.S.

“The creation of nurse scholar programs is a huge win for our community!” says MFB Chief Nursing Officer and GRCC alum Opoku-Agyeman. “This partnership will allow Mary Free Bed to serve more patients, improve our care delivery, and create a more consistent talent pipeline.”

