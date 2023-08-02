Mary Free Bed ranked No. 10 rehab hospital in US

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation (MFB) was rated the 10th-best rehabilitation center in the U.S.!

The U.S. News & World Report released its annual report on the 50 best rehabilitation hospitals in the country.

MFB previously ranked number 17 for two consecutive years, marking a notable leap with this year’s placement.

“People turn to the U.S. News & World Report rankings as they determine where to seek treatment, and this list does the research for them,” says MFB CEO Kent Riddle. “The top ten ranking helps guide patients, families and their doctors to extraordinary outcomes and patient care. It’s an incredible achievement and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Mary Free Bed staff, volunteers and donors.”

We’re told the report evaluated 1,041 hospitals based on quality of care, clinical outcomes, patient experience and other factors.

MFB garnered above-average scores for prevention of readmissions, frequency of patients’ ability to recover at home and more. The hospital was also awarded “excellent” ratings for on-site services and use of emerging technologies.

READ MORE: Mary Free Bed picks international design firm for new children's hospital

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube