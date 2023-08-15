Mary Free Bed, Gilda’s Club to host education workshop for families impacted by cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation and Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids teamed up to host another cancer rehabilitation education workshop.

The quarterly workshop series returns Wednesday with an installment called “Lost in Translation.”

Mary Free Bed says this workshop is for anyone feeling overwhelmed with medical information and treatment decisions.

Cancer rehabilitation doctors from Mary Free Bed will join social workers from Gilda’s Club to lead the conversation— providing resources to patients and families impacted by cancer.

Anyone on a cancer journey can come join this free, interactive discussion, including family members and loved ones.

The workshop will include the following:



Cancer-related medical terminology

Communicating with your medical team

Advocating for yourself or a loved one living with cancer

Asking the right questions for a smoother cancer journey

The workshop is Wednesday, August 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 6:15 p.m.

It is at the Mary Free Bed Professional Building (350 Lafayette Ave. SE, Grand Rapids).

Light refreshments will be provided.

Free parking is available in the ramp directly south of the building, labeled “C”— park on street level, enter the building at the north end of the ramp and follow signs to the Meijer Conference Center.

