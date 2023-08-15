Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Mary Free Bed, Gilda’s Club to host education workshop for families impacted by cancer

MFB Gildas Cancer Workshop (1).jpg
Mary Free Bed
MFB Gildas Cancer Workshop (1).jpg
Posted at 4:14 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 16:14:38-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation and Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids teamed up to host another cancer rehabilitation education workshop.

The quarterly workshop series returns Wednesday with an installment called “Lost in Translation.”

MFB Gildas Cancer Workshop (3).jpg

Mary Free Bed says this workshop is for anyone feeling overwhelmed with medical information and treatment decisions.

Cancer rehabilitation doctors from Mary Free Bed will join social workers from Gilda’s Club to lead the conversation— providing resources to patients and families impacted by cancer.

MFB Gildas Cancer Workshop (6).jpg

Anyone on a cancer journey can come join this free, interactive discussion, including family members and loved ones.

The workshop will include the following:

  • Cancer-related medical terminology
  • Communicating with your medical team
  • Advocating for yourself or a loved one living with cancer
  • Asking the right questions for a smoother cancer journey

The workshop is Wednesday, August 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 6:15 p.m.
It is at the Mary Free Bed Professional Building (350 Lafayette Ave. SE, Grand Rapids).

Gildas Club and Mary Free Bed Teams.jpg

Light refreshments will be provided.

Free parking is available in the ramp directly south of the building, labeled “C”— park on street level, enter the building at the north end of the ramp and follow signs to the Meijer Conference Center.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward