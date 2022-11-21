Mary Free Bed expands cancer rehab services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation has announced plans to expand its cancer rehab services.

We’re told the expansion results from the efforts under the Betty Bloomer Ford Cancer Rehabilitation Program, which Mary Free Bed says includes inpatient and outpatient services as well as lymphedema care, virtual appointments, intervention services and more.

Rehabilitation has the potential to curb the effects of cancer at all stages, such as fatigue, depression, difficulty balancing, lymphedema, numbness and pain, according to Mary Free Bed.

Furthermore, the rehabilitation center says it has hired Dr. Erin Beddows, a breast cancer specialist who also helps manage pain caused by cancer.

