Mary Free Bed develops first-of-its-kind rehab service through Alexa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation has announced that it is using Alexa to help people receive care by giving voice commands.

We’re told Mary Free Bed is the first rehabilitation organization to develop an Alexa Skill for rehab services.

The nonprofit hospital says users can say “services” to hear a description of available outpatient services or “assessment” to address concerns regarding pain or injury in a specific body region.

Mary Free Bed instructs users to use their Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa mobile app to answer a series of questions, which will be followed by advice on how to manage symptoms and perform exercises at home.

The Alexa Skill is programmed to respond to injuries and discomfort in the hip, knee, ankle, lower back, middle back, neck, shoulder and wrist areas, according to Mary Free Bed.

