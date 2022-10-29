Mary Free Bed brings Halloween fun to inpatients at 'Scare-apy' event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation (MFB) gave its outdoor therapy garden a spooky makeover for its “Scare-apy” event Friday, bringing Halloween festivities to children staying at the hospital this year.

The Grand Rapids rehabilitation center says patients, staff members and families took part in various activities, including games, music, hayrides, trunk or treat, a sensory table, and a costume contest.

MFB says more than 30 cars were decorated and stuffed with candy.

View photos taken at the event, courtesy of Mary Free Bed:

We’re told the event was made possible by the Mary Free Bed Foundation and the Mary Free Bed Guild.

