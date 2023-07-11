Mary Free Bed adding 6th floor, 28 beds as demand for services grows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed (MFB) is adding a sixth floor to serve more patients in Grand Rapids.

The rehabilitation hospital says the expansion project is expected to span nine months, which will result in 28 more private bedrooms.

We’re told MFB’s occupancy rates have witnessed a notable increase over the last few years as more people request their services.

“One of the most common questions I receive is, ‘What are you going to do with the 6th floor of the hospital?’” says CEO Kent Riddle. “Our community chooses Mary Free Bed for the world-class rehabilitation, and with this expansion, more people will be able to Ask for Mary.”

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

MFB previously added space in 2015, which more than doubled its previous capacity to 167. We’re told that expansion incorporated a sixth floor that was “shelled out” for future growth.

Sixteen of the new rooms will be outfitted with ventilators and dialysis equipment, MFB adds.

The hospital also plans to hire 15 more acute care nurses and other clinical roles to accommodate the added space. Those interested in applying may do so on MFB's website.

The latest expansion project is estimated to be finished this September.

