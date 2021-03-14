March organized to mark the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the one year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death, supporters joined the family of the Grand Rapids native for a one-mile march through the downtown area. The march began on 'Breonna Taylor Way,' also known as Monroe Center.

Hundreds showed their solidarity towards the family and their desire to see lasting change through legislation here in Michigan.

The family also continues to push for criminal charges to be filed as a result of her death, which at this time have not been filed.

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers performing a no-knock warrant who burst into her home on March 13, 2020, during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in her home.

Breonna's cousin, Tawanna Gordon, says it's hard to get out of bed and continue fighting for justice. They carry on with the stregth they still feel from Breonna's presence.

"We owe it to her to hold accountable those who oppress us. We owe it to her to fight by any means necessary," said Gordon.

A handful of other states have already banned no-knock warrants. Family continues to have conversations with legislators to implement the policy in Michigan.

A bill is currently drafted but has not yet been passed.

"We just don’t wish this on any family to have to grieve like this, at a loss that is just senseless - to a botched police raid, to just poor police," said Gordon.

Breonna's sister from her dad's side, Shanntelle McElwee Lockhard, still remembers receiving the 4 a.m. call from her aunt last year on this day.

She called her sister and left a voicemail, hoping to hear that Breonna was okay.

"Just seeing her face on these pictures and looking through our memories is unbelievable," McElwee Lockhard said. "Me processing, I haven’t even fully processed it yet. It’s still unbelievable that she is no longer with us."

McElwee says not enough has been done for justice to be served. She still awaits the day that officers involved will be charged and she hopes local and state policing reforms will take place.

"I could have been Breonna Tyalor, and I am Breonna Taylor, realistically speaking," McElwee Lockhard said. "We share the same blood."