MARCH: Child life month, Helen Devos Children's Hospital celebrates specialists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March is Child Life Month, a time to honor the work of child life specialists who support young patients at hospitals like Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

At Helen DeVos, Child Life Specialist Laura Ayoub plays a crucial role in helping children cope with the challenges of being in a hospital.

“A child life specialist is someone who works with kids, while they’re here in the hospital,” Ayoub said.

Ayoub and her colleagues support children in the emergency room by serving as a bridge between the medical team and families.

“We mediate between the medical team, and the patient in their families. So we’re helping them cope with being in the hospital,” Ayoub explained.

With around 30 child life specialists on staff at Helen DeVos, they provide essential support during what can be a daunting experience for young patients.

“Coming into the hospital can be a really nerve-racking time for kids, especially kids who have been to the doctor and had a hard time with medication, or shots,” Ayoub noted.

The specialists aim to ease fears and provide comfort, ensuring that children navigate their hospital experiences with less anxiety.

“It’s important to help them get through the hospital experience comfortably, so they’re not as scared or as traumatized,” Ayoub emphasized.

