Man who confessed to girlfriend's death mulls deal, may answer prosecutor today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brandon Ortiz-Vite was offered a drop in charges in exchange for pleading guilty in the death of Ruby Garcia.

The case sparked national attention after presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump related it to his stance on immigration during a campaign speech, claiming to have spoken with her family after it was discovered Ortiz-vite was in the country illegally.

Ruby's body was found at the side of US-131 near Leonard St just before midnight on March 22— Ortize-Vite confessed his responsibility for her death and turned himself in at the end of May, but did not plead guilty in court.

He faced open murder charges until prosecutors offered him a deal; 2nd-degree murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm.

This would change his potential life sentence to 30-37 years in prison for Ruby's death plus 2 years for the felony firearm charges.

Ortiz-Vite is scheduled for a hearing in Kent County's 17th Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

