Man stabbed during Sunday morning fight in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hospitalized and another is in custody after a downtown stabbing Sunday morning.

At 10:25 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a fight resulting in a stabbing at the intersection of Ionia Avenue SW and Bartlett Street, just east of Heartside Park. The investigation showed that two men were fighting when one sustained a laceration to the head plus two other stab wounds.

That man was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition Sunday.

The other man was arrested for the stabbing.

GRPD officers remained at the scene investigating after noon on Sunday.

