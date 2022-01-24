Man shot multiple times taken to Butterworth Hospital with life-threatening injuries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At approximately 10 pm on January 23 Grand Rapids Police officers responded to Butterworth Hospital on a report of a shooting victim that was en route via a private vehicle.

On arrival, officers met the male victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries are considered life-threatening.

The shooting occurred on the 900 block of Pastiche Drive SE, the exact location and time are not known. The GRPD Major Case Team is investigating; no suspects are known at this time.