Man shot in Grand Rapids, may face charges

A man shot by his neighbor's daughter may face criminal charges from the incident.

She went to the home on Zeno St near Ionia Ave in Grand Rapids on Saturday when her father called, saying the man— his neighbor— had threatened him.

They'd been in a dispute that morning and, according to our conversation with Grand Rapids Police, the man had left the homeowner's property to get a gun.

He came back after the daughter had arrived, pulling what turned out to be a knife from his waistband and charging.

His daughter fired a shot.

She's a CPL holder and had come to her father's home armed.

The man reportedly charged at her, and was met with multiple shots from the woman's handgun.

He was taken to the hospital around 1 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries— 2 gunshot wounds to the abdomen and 1 to the forearm.

The homeowner and his daughter are cooperating with police in this investigation.

GRPD says they'll update FOX 17 on any charges filed against the man as the investigation develops.