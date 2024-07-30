Man shot in foot near Grand Rapids' Baxter neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot in the foot Monday around 11 p.m. during a drive-by on Martin Luther King Jr St SE just west of Fuller Ave.

Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 someone in a blue Nissan Rogue started shooting in the direction of the victim, as they were standing in front of a liquor store.

The man was hit in the foot and was able to get inside. No other injuries have been reported, though GRPD did say a similar vehicle was later chased and taken into seized by police in Walker.

They are working to find out if the two incidents are related.